One dead, 2 injured in accident on Otedola Bridge

One dead, 2 injured in accident on Otedola Bridge

Thursday, May 21, 2020 3:05 pm


Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) officials at the scene of accident on Otedola Bridge on Thursday

A tanker loaded with petrol on Thursday rammed into a bus and a car on the Otedola Bridge,  Lagos State, resulting in loss of a life.
The Director -General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that two people were severely injured in the accident which occurred at 8:30a.m.
Oke-Osanyintolu said that the agency’s officials had, however, removed the vehicles from the road to ease traffic.
According to him, a female adult lost her life to the accident, while a male adult and a child got injured.
He said  that the corpse  of a female adult had been taken to a mortuary, while the injured were being treated.
A picture of accident scene at Otedola Bridge in Lagos on Thursday
He said that the affected vehicles are a Volkswagen car marked AAA 722 FU, a Mazda bus marked KJA 581 XL and a tanket that had no number.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    The Coronavirus Terror
    56 mins ago

    Doctor implicated in Gov. Ayade’s aide death suspended
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19 isolation: Indonesia predicts 420,000 births next year
    2 hours ago

    Africa’s COVID-19 cases hit 95,000 – WHO
    2 hours ago

    NMA reverses sit-at-home order to members in Lagos
    2 hours ago

    N2 billion loan: Kogi Governor comes under attack
    2 hours ago

    Police arraign ‘fake’ army officer over alleged job scam
    3 hours ago

    Gov. Diri lifts restriction on burials in Bayelsa, gives conditions