Rivers records 26 more cases of COVID-19, total number 79

Thursday, May 21, 2020 9:58 am


Coronavirus Pandemic

Rivers has recorded 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total infectious cases in the state to 79.

The figure is the highest number of confirmed cases in a single day since the state recorded its first index positive case on March 27.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) released the latest figures in its verified Twitter page on Wednesday night.

According to NCDC, the country recorded 284 new cases of the novel Coronavirus bringing the total confirmed cases to 6,677 as at 11:20 p.m on May 20.

It said that 12 states and the FCT recorded the new cases with Lagos accounting for 199 cases and Rivers 26.

A further breakdown of the figure showed that Oyo had 19 cases, the FCT and Borno had eight each, Plateau, seven, Jigawa six while Kano recorded five new cases.

Others are, Abia with two cases while Ekiti, Delta, Kwara and Taraba States recorded one case each.

NCDC said that of the 6,677 confirmed cases in the country, 1,840 have been discharged with 200 death.

