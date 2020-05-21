Sallah: At last, Kogi government, workers agree on 80% salary

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

After days of dillydallying, the Kogi State Government finally agreed on Thursday to pay workers in the state civil service 80% as salaries for May

Recall that ahead of the Eid El Fitri Celebration, the organised labour had rejected the proposed 60% pay for workers and Pensioners.

The workers had basked in the euphoria of the promise by government to make payment latest Thursday as was confirmed by the Kogi State Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Idris Asiru only to be told of 60%..

However after a meeting between government and labour, the organised labour leaders rejected the 60% payment proposal describing it as inhuman. The development resulted in more meetings and government’s recent decision to jerk up it’s proposal to 80%.

The state said it had a shortfall as witnessed in the April statutory allocation, a situation which had sent fears in the minds of the workers over another anticipated slash in there salaries.

Last month workers salaries was in percentages of 80%, 35% and 35% respectively as was paid to Workers in the State, Local Government and Teachers last month.

This month, the state recorded a 30% shortfall in the current allocation, sending fears in the mind of workers of another slash going by the deduction and money’s accrued to the state.

The state net statutory allocation for the month of April is N1,736,231,350.68. The value added tax ( VAT) and exchange gain for the month of April is N938,018,569.93 and N186,683,266.69 respectively.

The state gross statutory revenue income for the month of April is N2,860,933,186.62 compared to N4,078,691,569.91 for the month of March as Received in April.

The 21 local government areas in Kogi state received a net statutory allocation of N1,517,706,851.32 The value added tax (VAT) and Exchange gains for the month of April is N642,963,989.13 and N140,146,959.74 respectively. Hence, the local Government areas gross statutory revenue is N2,300,817,800.19