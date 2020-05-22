Ali Jeje’s Mother Gets Minister’s Palliative

Ali Jeje’s Mother Gets Minister’s Palliative

Friday, May 22, 2020 12:57 am


 

AliJeje’s mother receiving the gift

The Mother of  late Captain of the Flying Eagles, Ali Jeje Ibrahim, Hajia Khadija Inuwa Ali, became the latest beneficiary of the largesse being extended to mothers of former National team players  and athletes  when she was given cash, food items and provision at her Jos, Plateau state residence on Thursday.

The Minister was represented by another former International, Sam Pam Adamu Jr.

The Minister said the gesture of assisting  the aged mother  was to appreciate  the immense contributions of her son to the development of Nigerian Football.

An elated Hajia Ali said she was surprised that the Minister could remember her years after the demise of her son. She said the Minister’s gesture not only  lifted her spirit , but convinced her that her son did not labour in vain. She expressed delight that the gesture came at the right time during the Holy Month of Ramadan.” “May  God bless the Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare, and the government for remembering me. That means my son did not labour in vain. God will reward the Minister for his kindness,” Hajia Ali concluded.

Ali Jeje captained Nigeria to the World Youth Championship in Mexico in 1983, after leading  the team to  win  the Africa Youth Championship, known as the Tesema cup in the same year. He died on December 12th, 2007 following a brief illness.

He played club Football for Mighty Jets of Jos and Abiola Babes of Abeokuta.

Some of his team mates include Yisa Shofoluwe, Dahiru Sadi, Tarila Okorowanta, Dehinde Akinlotan, Tajudeen Disu, Femi and Segun Olukanmi, Garba Manu among others.

