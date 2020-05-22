Ali Jeje’s Mother Gets Minister’s Palliative

The Mother of late Captain of the Flying Eagles, Ali Jeje Ibrahim, Hajia Khadija Inuwa Ali, became the latest beneficiary of the largesse being extended to mothers of former National team players and athletes when she was given cash, food items and provision at her Jos, Plateau state residence on Thursday.

The Minister was represented by another former International, Sam Pam Adamu Jr.

The Minister said the gesture of assisting the aged mother was to appreciate the immense contributions of her son to the development of Nigerian Football.

An elated Hajia Ali said she was surprised that the Minister could remember her years after the demise of her son. She said the Minister’s gesture not only lifted her spirit , but convinced her that her son did not labour in vain. She expressed delight that the gesture came at the right time during the Holy Month of Ramadan.” “May God bless the Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare, and the government for remembering me. That means my son did not labour in vain. God will reward the Minister for his kindness,” Hajia Ali concluded.

Ali Jeje captained Nigeria to the World Youth Championship in Mexico in 1983, after leading the team to win the Africa Youth Championship, known as the Tesema cup in the same year. He died on December 12th, 2007 following a brief illness.

He played club Football for Mighty Jets of Jos and Abiola Babes of Abeokuta.

Some of his team mates include Yisa Shofoluwe, Dahiru Sadi, Tarila Okorowanta, Dehinde Akinlotan, Tajudeen Disu, Femi and Segun Olukanmi, Garba Manu among others.