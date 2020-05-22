Eid-el-Fitr: Buhari to pray at home, asks visitors to keep off

Eid-el-Fitr: Buhari to pray at home, asks visitors to keep off

Friday, May 22, 2020 2:55 pm


President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will observe the coming Eid-el-Fitr prayers and celebrations which mark the end of the month-long Ramadan fast with his family at home.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, who announced this in a statement said the decision of the President is in observance of the lockdown measures put in place in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, “to save lives and protect people from all dangers.”

The decision of the President, Shehu added. was also line with the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III suspending Eid congregational prayers across the country as well as the protocol against mass gathering issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

In addition, the President will also not be receiving traditional homages from top government officials, political leaders, community heads, Muslim and Christian religious leaders and children, in the bid to stop the coronavirus from further spreading, the presidential spokesperson added.

