Eid-el-fitr: Pray at home, Auchi monarch urges Muslims

Ahead of the Eid-El-Fitri celebration, which marks the end of the Ramadan fasting, the Otaru of Auchi has called on Muslims to observe the Eid prayer in their respective homes.

Otaru Aliru Momoh (Ikelebe lll), who is also the Vice-President- General Supreme Council for Islamic Affair, (NSCA), gave the advice on Friday in Auchi.

He said this was in view of the ravaging corona virus (COVID-19), which he described as a new phenomenon mankind that must be contained to prevent spread.

He added that it was the first time the world was experiencing the pandemic, noting that the event was a reminder to all to return to God.

The traditional ruler also advised Nigerians to continue to respect and adhere to the lockdown guidelines as well as the prophetic guidance of Prophet Muhammad in containing any pandemic.

He noted that Eid-El-Fitri, the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal, marks the end of Ramadan, which is a month of fasting with intense prayers.

He added that in spite of this

the usual congregational prayer would not hold at the various Eid prayer grounds across the state.

He stressed that there was the need for people to obey constituted authorities as such persons were placed in such positions by the Almighty Allah.

He also said that Sallat was an obligation, adding that wherever one does prayers what mattered was the person’s heart and sincererity to God.

The Otaru urged the Muslims to continue to show love to all creatures of A God as enjoined during the Ramadan period.