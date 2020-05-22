I do not have personal “debt collectors” – Malami

I do not have personal “debt collectors” – Malami

Friday, May 22, 2020 3:18 pm


The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami

The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, says the recovery agents engaged by his office are institutional recovery agents for the federal government.

Dr Umar Gwandu, Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Public Relations made the clarification in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

“Malami in his personal capacity does not have any personal debt collectors for the recovery of federal government debts.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice does not engage recovery agents based on personal gratification or individual’s inclinations’’.

He said that none of those engaged by the Federal Government in the recovery of assets and generation of revenues belonging to the government work for “Malami”, as mischievously portrayed in some media.

“They belong to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the instrumentality of the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

“Such engagements were purely based on the interest of the general public, as a guiding principle’’.

The Minister reiterated that engagement of recovery agents was neither propelled by any ulterior motive nor any personal desire.

Nor was it for any personal benefit accruing to anyone, but by an unflinching patriotic commitment to get back for the country the revenue that belongs to it.

“It is the same Federal Government that engaged the Trobell in the recovery of the unpaid Federal Government revenue that asked the agency to step down based on stakeholders’ decision

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    Sample of suspected COVID-19 case in C’ River sent to Irrua
    24 mins ago

    DNA analysis confirms Rwandan genocide fugitive died 20 years ago
    34 mins ago

    Pakistan plane with 107 on board crashes into houses upon landing
    1 hour ago

    Eid-el-Fitr: Buhari to pray at home, asks visitors to keep off
    2 hours ago

    Osun Assembly moves to stop impeachment of LGAs’ chairmen
    2 hours ago

    Saudi Arabia, UAE mosques to stay closed for Eid prayers
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: NCDC validates locally produced viral RNA extraction
    7 hours ago

    COVID-19: INEC approves new policy framework for Edo, Ondo States