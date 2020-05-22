Just in: Nigeria’s cases of COVID-19 jump to 7016

The confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria increased by 339 on Thursday to bring the total number of the infections in the country to 7016.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, which announced the record increase on its website also said nine new deaths were recorded on Thursday to increase the total number of lives lost to the virus in the country to 211.

However, 1907 cases have been discharged after being cured of the disease.

The 339 new cases were reported across 18 States and the Federal Capital Territory with 139 in Lagos, 28 each in Kano and Oyo and 25 in Edo.

Other States and the number of the infections are: Katsina (22), Kaduna (18), Jigawa (14), Yobe (13), Plateau (13), FCT (11), Gombe (8), Ogun (5), Bauchi (4), Nasarawa (4), Delta (3), Ondo (2), Rivers (1), Adamawa(1)