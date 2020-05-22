Kogi Governorship Election Tribunal: Yahaya Bello defeats APP

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and his party Friday recorded another victory at the Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

This time it was in a petition filed by the Action Peoples Party, APP against the Governor and his party..

The petition was dismissed with a cost of N100k against the petitioners for lacking in merit.

The three man panel of Justices, led by Ibrahim Kaigama, said the petitioners failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

This will be the second win for the Governor in about a week. Earlier, the tribunal had dismissed the petition of Barrister Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party, SDP for lacking in merit. The judges awarded N600,000 fine against her.

The tribunal is expected to rule on Saturday, 23rd May in the petition jointly filed by Engr. Musa Wada and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP challenging Bello’s victory in the November 16th poll.