Kogi PDP Crisis: Group canvasses to declare ex-Governor, Son as Persona Non Grata

With just a few hours to the tribunal judgement on the rightful winner of the Kogi State Governorship election between the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, the crisis rocking the PDP seems to be degenerating.

Coalition of Kogi State Likeminds, CKSL, in the United States of America ( USA ) has accused former Governor Ibrahim Idris and his son Abubakar Ibrahim of playing demigods over People’s Democratic Party, PDP affairs in the State. The group requested that both father and son should be declared as “Persona Non Grata”.

This is contained in a statement made available by Chairman of the association, Mr Frederick Attah, who said the call has become necessary as the duo has “frustrated the struggle to reclaim Kogi’s stolen mandate from the hands of the enemies of Kogi State.”

He noted that the expulsion of Abubakar from the party is not enough calling on the National Working Committee, NWC of the party to also apply the big stick against the former Governor. What is important according to him “is to immediately declare them as “Persona non granta” as their political activities are centred on selfish interest and greed at the expense of the good people of Kogi State.

He said, it is unfortunate that in a society where there are abudance of refined brains, he wonders why the lights of Ibros will be struggling to occupy Lugard House, streesing that it is a big insult and cannot be tolerated this time around.

He further accused the Ibrahim’s of working with the All Progressive Congress, APC, to scuttle Engr Musa Wada’s effort of becoming next Governor of Kogi State.

Recall that the group some weeks ago had earlier described the younger Ibrahim as an enemy of people of Kogi State over his search for justice on the Sept.3rd PDP governorship prumary in kogi State.