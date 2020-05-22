Osun Assembly moves to stop impeachment of LGAs’ chairmen

Friday, May 22, 2020 2:26 pm


The Osun House of Assembly on Friday  passed an amendment bill restricting  local government areas’ (LGAs)  councillors in the state, known as parliamentarians, from impeaching their chairmen.

The bill titled: ‘ Osun Local Government Areas Creation and Administration Amendment (NO. 4) 2020’ was sponsored by the assembly’s Deputy Speaker, Mr Femi Popoola; and its Majority Leader, Mr Maruf Olanrewaju.

The Speaker, Mr Timothy Owoeye; during the passage of the bill,  said it would curb the excesses of the parliamentarians at the local government level.

Owode said that the bill was necessitated because of incessant agitations by the parliamentarians to always want to remove their chairmen.

He said that  the various councils in the state had witnessed a series of crises,  resulting from moves by councillors, wanting to unseat their chairman.

He said that  the amendment would promote peace and harmony, thus allowing for focused leadership at the LGAs.

He said  that Order 39 C which  stipulated that a chairman, vice-chairman, leader or deputy-leader could  be removed from office by a resolution of the council by the votes of not less than two third majority forwarded to the House of Assembly within seven days had been suspended.

Owoeye held that the power to remove, suspend or any other recommendations now rested  solely on the State House of Assembly.

“The State House of Assembly shall;  after necessary investigations, remove, suspend or make any other recommendations as it thinks fit on any chairman, secretary to the local government or official,  including career officers of any LGA,  Local Council Development Areas and Area Councils in the state in the interest of peace, order and good governance of the state, ” he said

