Saudi Arabia, UAE mosques to stay closed for Eid prayers

Saudi Arabia, UAE mosques to stay closed for Eid prayers

Friday, May 22, 2020 2:12 pm


King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of S. Arabia

Mosques will remain closed for prayers on the Eid-Ul-Fitr festival, Saudi and United Arab Emirates officials said on Friday.

They call on the population to adhere to safety guidelines to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Eid, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, may fall on Saturday or Sunday in the Gulf region.

“Saudi Islamic Affairs Minister, Abdullatif al-Sheikh, gave instructions not to have Eid prayers in mosques.

“Muslims will hold the Eid prayer at home because of the pandemic,’’ the Saudi Press Agency cited Sheikh Abdul Bari al-Thubaiti, the prayer leader, of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, said in the Friday sermon.

During Ramadan, prayers without worshippers were held by Imams in the two holy mosques of Mecca and Medina, in the west of the kingdom.

In the UAE, the Dubai government’s media office said on Twitter that mosques will remain closed and listed a series of Eid customs that should not be observed, including family visits and giving gifts or money to children. (Reuters/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    Osun Assembly moves to stop impeachment of LGAs’ chairmen
    56 mins ago

    COVID-19: NCDC validates locally produced viral RNA extraction
    5 hours ago

    COVID-19: INEC approves new policy framework for Edo, Ondo States
    5 hours ago

    Eid-el-fitr: Pray at home, Auchi monarch urges Muslims
    6 hours ago

    “I didn’t know sex is a marital obligation,” wife who stabbed husband to death
    7 hours ago

    Kogi PDP Crisis: Group canvasses to declare ex-Governor, Son as Persona Non Grata
    7 hours ago

    Ayade, the cry, cry baby in Peregrino House
    7 hours ago

    FG, States to work together on forthcoming economic sustainability plan