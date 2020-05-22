Senator Smart Adeyemi: Money Can Fail You, What You Do For Humanity Can’t

A great leader will look at how his people will not forget him when he leaves his office, Senator Smart Adeyemi has said. He waxed more philosophical that money “can fail you, position can fail you but what cannot fail you is what you have done for humanity.”

He said this on Thursday, 21 May when he continued with his second phase of his covid-19 palliatives distribution to his constituents at Kogi West.

He was quoted by Muhammed Abba:

“A great leader will look at how his people will not forget him when he leaves his office. Irrespective of what anybody will say against me, I strive to make a difference.

Money can fail you, position can fail you but what cannot fail you is what you have done for humanity.

I don’t believe in acquisition of wealth, I believe in writing my name in the heart of our people

The last time I was here I said I am totally committed to Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello and some people went on the internet and said “I have sold out our people”. The Governor is our brother (from a neighboring community) if I have any issues or they’re issues affecting Kogi West I will never come to the public domain. I will go inside his room and discuss with him as a brother. I had the privilege of being the DG campaign that brought back this government elected, politics must be synonymous with integrity, morality, faith and sincerity of purpose. You cannot join in building a house and start using hammer to pull down the house expect you are a mad person. Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello has been fair to Kogi West senatorial district and you all know that I will be the last person that will compromise our people.

What we have just seen so far from my representation is just the beginning, I will serve passionately, with all commitment and I will not mislead you. What so ever remains good I will continue do for our people.”