Bello VS Wada: Tribunal ruling shifted to afternoon

Ayo Oluokun/Abuja

Supporters of the People’s Democratic Party candidate, Engr. Musa Wada and those of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (All Progressives Congress) have, all day been on tip-toe expectancy over the judgment that will be delivered today by the Tribunal.

The judgment which was initially scheduled for 10 am today will now hold by 12 noon or thereabouts.

At 10 when people expected that the court would give its ruling, all parties in the case had not been allowed to enter the courtroom at the Federal High Court Headquarters, Maitama Abuja.

Wada, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party is seeking to kick out Bello, the APC candidate.