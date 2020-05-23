Covid-19: Again, Ogun extends lockdown

Adejoke Monsurat/ Abeokuta

Ogun state governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has again extended the lockdown in the state by another two weeks.

The governor who expressed worries about people of the state said the need for the lockdown is based on the negligence of the people most especially in the border communities.

He also noted that the level of compliance is not encouraging, most especially in Otta local government, therefore there is going to be a full enforcement in the area, being a border area.

The governor while expressing his displeasure said the people of the state are not appreciative of government efforts by allowing illegal migration through the communities.

“I must say that the level of compliance with the laid- down precautionary measures in the fight against COVID-19 is not yet at the desired level.

“Some people still flagrantly flout the Presidential ban on inter-State travel for non-essential services and the daily night curfew. For example, four people from Kotangora, Niger State, were intercepted right in front of the Governor’s Office, here at Abeokuta on Monday, this week.

“What is worrisome is how they managed to beat all the security barricades along the state borders and within the States that they passed through before getting into our dear State. Whilst we are battling with internal migration, the immigrants from outside the country through our international land borders have also not given up, despite the closure of international borders.

“Nineteen (19) nationals from Togo and Ivory-Coast were intercepted after crossing into Ogun State, nay Nigeria through illegal land border routes on Wednesday. They are being quarantined at Idi-Iroko, pending repatriation back to their countries.”

“On the domestic front, many of our people are yet to fully appreciate that their welfare and well-being are their personal responsibilities. Many are still not complying with the precautionary measures and guidelines.

“In the last one week, the security agencies apprehended and charged before the Mobile Courts 224 violators of the lockdown and Presidential directive on curfew.

“Some motorists still carry more than the approved number of passengers whilst some people still move about in the public without use of the face masks. This is the NEW NORMAL and we must accept it. It is the compliance that will help us to further ease the lockdown.

“The low-level of compliance in the country also informed the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, with the approval of Mr. President, to extend the period of the current eased lockdown in the country for another two weeks that will lapse in a week’s time.

“We are modifying our protocol in line with NCDC guidelines and will be accrediting some private health facilities in the management of COVID-19, in addition to some designated Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs).

“In this regard, we have embarked on the renovation and upgrade of the selected PHCs and have trained over 200 personnel drawn from the healthcare workers in our PHCs, Private Health Facilities, Community Development Associations and Community leaders.

“These participants will, in the coming weeks, cascade the training to over 2,500 other participants. We will provide support to the facilities by equipping them with COVID-19 Case Management skills.

“They will be the first responders in their localities, and will be able to manage the asymptomatic positive cases, those with mild symptoms and positive individuals who may prefer care and treatment at the local PHC or accredited private health facility.”