IBEDC felicitates with Muslims, urges safety during Sallah

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) wishes all our esteemed customers and Nigerians a happy Eid -Mubarak. This was contained in a goodwill message from the Chief operating Officer, Engr. John Ayodele, where he urged Muslim faithful to imbibe the virtues and the morals of the Ramadan season,by being our brother’s keeper especially in this challenging times occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

He further remarked that “IBEDC is aware that our customers are looking forward to enjoying regularpower supply during the holidays, so, we are committed to ensuring this as much as is within our remit and control.

“Our technical crew are also available to rectify any faults that may arise during this period’’

He pleaded with customers and all Nigerians that while celebrating to observe all the safety precautions listed below, whilst strictly adhering to all the COVID- 19 safety protocols of hand washing, use of face masks and physical distancing as recommended by Nigerian Centre Disease Control (NCDC)

–Proper supervision of children to prevent domestic and electrical accidents this festive period,

– Do not cook or trade under a high-tension wire, switch off all electrical appliances not in use,

-Do not engage quacks to fix faults, and motorists should avoid drinking under the influence to prevent collusion with electrical poles.

Ayodele further urged customers to take advantage of our Hassle-free payment platforms-Fetswallet, Quick teller, etransact, Payarena, Jumia and USSD to pay their electricity bills promptly and vend to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

“Our payment centers are also open during the holidays from 10am-3pm daily to attend to customers for bill payment, vending, enquiries and complaints, whilst strictly adhering to all laid down COVID-19 safety protocols. Also, customers can reach us via our Customers care lines which will be open all through the holidays .