Just in: Yahaya Bello floors PDP’ Wada at election tribunal

Just in: Yahaya Bello floors PDP’ Wada at election tribunal

Saturday, May 23, 2020 2:45 pm


Gov Yahaya Bello

The Kogi governorship election Tribunal on Saturday declared Governor Yahaya Bello of All Progressives Congress, APC, the validly elected in the state’s November 16 governorship election.

The tribual in a split decision of 2 to 1 dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the November 16, 2019 governorship election, Engineer Musa Wada against the outcome of the polls.

The tribunal also ordered PDP and its candidate to pay N500, 000 each to the APC, Bello and INEC, the three respondents in the suit

A three-man panel of Justices headed by Justice Kashim Kaigama had on May 7, 2020 reserved judgment after the adoption of final addresses by counsel to all the parties to the petition.

Details later

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Mercy
    3 hours ago

    Bello VS Wada: Tribunal ruling shifted to afternoon
    4 hours ago

    Flashback: How another pandemic virus killed 500,000 Nigerians 102 years ago
    4 hours ago

    Lockdown Innovations 
    5 hours ago

    “Why We Still Remain The Leader”–Fidelis Turay
    5 hours ago

    Sierra Leone’s Airport Authority: “How We Meet Our 2020 Delivery Agenda”
    6 hours ago

    How Sierra Leone Meets Its 2020 Delivery Targets Amidst Covid-19 Crisis
    7 hours ago

    Bello Vs Wada: Tribunal Delivers Ruling Today