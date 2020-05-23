Just in: Yahaya Bello floors PDP’ Wada at election tribunal

The Kogi governorship election Tribunal on Saturday declared Governor Yahaya Bello of All Progressives Congress, APC, the validly elected in the state’s November 16 governorship election.

The tribual in a split decision of 2 to 1 dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the November 16, 2019 governorship election, Engineer Musa Wada against the outcome of the polls.

The tribunal also ordered PDP and its candidate to pay N500, 000 each to the APC, Bello and INEC, the three respondents in the suit

A three-man panel of Justices headed by Justice Kashim Kaigama had on May 7, 2020 reserved judgment after the adoption of final addresses by counsel to all the parties to the petition.

