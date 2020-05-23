Kogi Governorship: Wada to appeal Tribunal judgement

Kogi Governorship: Wada to appeal Tribunal judgement

Saturday, May 23, 2020 10:33 pm


•Engineer Musa Wada: PDP  flagbearer


Engr. Musa Wada candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in last year Kogi Governorship election whose petition was Saturday thrown out by the Election Tribunal has reacted to the judgement vowing to go to the Court of Appeal to test the tribunal decision.

He said this in an interview with Channels Television in Abuja later on Saturday.

Musa had filed a petition challenging the election of Mr Yahaya Bello as the Governor of Kogi State.

But in a judgment of two to one, delivered by the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Kashim Kaigama, the tribunal held that the petitioner had failed to prove the allegations of over-voting, massive thumb printing, voter intimidation, and other electoral malpractices.

The tribunal also awarded a cost of one million naira to be paid by the petitioners, PDP and Musa Wada to INEC, Yahaya Bello and APC who are the respondents.

Meanwhile, in a dissenting judgment, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele nullified the election of Governor Yahaya Bello and ordered INEC to conduct fresh elections in seven local government areas where the petitioners proved their allegations of over-voting, thuggery, voter intimidation, massive thumb printing, and other electoral malpractices.

In reaction, Wada said the dissenting judgment by Justice Ovbragele is a clear indication that the election of Governor Bello was flawed.

He, therefore, insisted that the majority judgment of the Tribunal is not a true representation of the events of November 16, 2019, in Kogi State

