Lagos discharges 45 more COVID-19 patients

The Lagos State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of 45 more coronavirus patients, after they tested negative twice to the virus.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said in a statement on Saturday that 707 patients had now been discharged from the isolation centres.

”Good people of Lagos, I bring you great news from our isolation facilities.

“Today, 45 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 22 females and 23 males, all Nigerians were discharged to join the society.

”The patients, 19 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 3 from Onikan, 8 from Agidingbi, 7 from Lekki, 1 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 7 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres, were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

”With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Isolation facilities has risen to 707.

”As we look forward to more great news in the coming days, I urge you all to take responsibility and play your part for a COVID-19 free Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu said.