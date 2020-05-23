Man, 30, arrested over alleged anal sex with 14 years old boy in P/Harcourt

… Mother of 14 years old victim of rape by suspected Homosexual cry for justice.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Police in Rivers have a 30 –year –old man, Asuzu Chidi, an apprentice motor spare parts trader in Port Harcourt for allegedly having anal sex with a 14 year –old-boy.

The suspect who was arrested on Thursday by members of Task force on Covid-19 at Oroworukwo Community, Port Harcourt City local government area of Rivers State was handed over to officers Olu Obasanjo Police Station.

Though the suspect denied anal penetration on the boy, he confessed that he “romanced” and caressed the 14 years old boy. The teenage boy also collaborated the claim of the suspect

However, members of in the community where the alleged unnatural act took place are insisting that the man was having anal sex with the boy when they were caught. They stated that a medical examination on the 14 years old boy will give the true position of things.

The brother in-law to the suspected homosexual claimed that 30-year- old apprentice has been having some mental challenges while pleading for mercy.

Officers of the Olu-Obansajo Police Station are also insisting on the test to be carried out on the victim to verify the claim of the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Community gave the relatives of the suspect a very long list of items which include goats, chicken, yams, rice, beans, indomie, kolanuts, drinks, money and others things they claim will be used to cleanse the land.

The community seemed no to be concerned on getting medical help for the victims. out how the boy will be treated.

But mother of the 14 years old boy is calling for justice, while also crying for help to enable her son get medical help.

She disclosed that that since the incident happened on Tuesday last week night, her son (name withheld) who sustained bruises around the anal area has not been given medical treatment due to funds.

She called on well-meaning individuals to come to her aid.