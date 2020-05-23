Tribunal judgement: Kogi Speaker rejoices with Governor Bello

Saturday, May 23, 2020 8:40 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello: APC  governorship candidate


Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Prince Matthew Kolawole has congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello and Chief David Edward Onoja, the Executive Governor and Deputy Governor of Kogi State on their victory at the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja against the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Engr. Musa Wada.

The Speaker said it is heartwarming to receive the cheering news of the well deserved victory, stressing that truly those petitions lacked merit and were justifiably discountenanced.

He said the dismissal of the case is long envisaged as many of the points canvassed by the petitioner is based on hearsay, stressing that the tribunal has done justice to the case.

He further said that the victory wouldn’t have come at a better time than this with the rigorous campaigns that earned the majority votes of the electorates across the 21 Local Government Areas in the State.

He urged the oppositions to drop whatever grievances they might have and join hands with Bello to move the State to the next level of development, noting that the election held on the 16th November, 2019 was squarely won by the All Progressive Congress, APC. 

He said the legislative arm under his watch with his colleagues will continue to collaborate with the Executive and other stakeholders to make laws that will enable the Bello-led administration to do more for the people of the State.

