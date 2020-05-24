Airtel Partners Ministry to subsidize Internet Access Fee for Select Educational Sites

Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced a strategic partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to subsidize internet access fee for select educational sites.

According to both organizations, the programme will enable young Nigerians to continue their learning and acquisition of new skills despite the ongoing global pandemic that is ravaging the world.

The initiative, which is at the instance of the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, will offer more young Nigerians digital opportunities and platforms that will enhance their capacity and empower them to become successful in their respective endeavours.

As part of the partnership, Airtel says it will offer young Nigerians 30% data bonus when they purchase its N500 Weekly Bundle plan, gifting them an additional 300MB on the regular 1Gig that the plan offers.

The 300MB bonus data can only be used to access two top-rate learning and educational websites namely, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC), Academy, www.cltcacademy.com and IBM Digital- Nation Africa http://ibm.biz/nigeriafmysd-dna

Commenting on the initiative, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, said the Federal Government of Nigeria is committed to creating excellent opportunities and platforms for Nigerian youths that will serve as a springboard for future success as well as securing a better life.

“I commend Airtel for joining us on this exciting journey of empowering young Nigerians and helping to lay a solid foundation for the success and continuous development of our greatest resources. The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will continue to implement its vision of ensuring a Nigerian with empowered and successful youth in all fields of life and adequately supported at all levels.

Also commenting on the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, said Airtel is passionate about leveraging its expertise and innovative technological infrastructure in providing access and opportunities for all Nigerians at this trying period of COVID-19.

“As a key stakeholder in Nigeria, we believe that our youth must continue to learn despite the threat of COVID-19 and that is why we are throwing our resources and expertise to support and empower young Nigerians, the leaders of tomorrow. We believe that this partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports will benefit many young Nigerians as well as deepen qualitative learning across Nigerian homes.,” he said.