Just in: Nigeria reports 313 new cases of COVID-19, total now 7839

The number of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria increased by 313 on Sunday to bring the total number of the virus in the country to 7839.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, which announced this in an update on its website said 148 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos while 36 were confirmed in Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Other States where the virus were confirmed and the number of infections are: Rivers (27), Edo (19), Kano (13), Ogun (12), Ebonyi (11), Nasarawa (8), Delta (8), Oyo (7), Plateau (6), Kaduna (5), Kwara (4), Akwa Ibom (3), Bayelsa (3), Niger (2), Anambra (1).

However, out of the 7839 cases confirmed in the country till date, 2263 patients have been after being cured of the virus and discharged, while 226 deaths have been recorded in the 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory where infections have been reported.