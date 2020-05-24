Kogi Governorship: Kogi PDP hail minority judgement

Sunday, May 24, 2020 5:50 pm


Governor Yahaha Bello, APC candidate and Engineer Musa Wada, PDP flagbearer


The Kogi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has hailed the dissenting judgement of the Governorship Election Tribunal and I donated interest in appealing Saturday’s judgement of the Tribunal.

The party in a statement signed by Achadu Dickson, Director Research and Documentation of the party, commended the courage used in delivering the judgement and assured that Justice can only be delayed but the peoples mandate freely given to the PDP would be retrieved.

The dissenting judgement which also ordered for a fresh Election, the PDP disclosed has given credence and proving the overvoting and electoral violence through forensic experts that was the Hallmark of the November 16 Governoship Election..

The party said with the dissenting judgement a proper ground of appeal has been laid to ensure the victory of the party at the appeal, saying the wheel of Justice may grind slowly, but it would surely arrive its destination.

The PDP therefore urged party members to be hopeful as the party is speedly proceeding to the Appeal Court where the wrong of the substantive judgement will be judiciously addressed.

The PDP thanked people of the state for having an abiding faith in the party assuring that better days would soon be experienced once again in the state.

