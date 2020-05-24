Kogi Tribunal verdict: Don’t be dampened, Wada’s running mate tell supporters

Kogi Tribunal verdict: Don’t be dampened, Wada’s running mate tell supporters

Sunday, May 24, 2020 9:52 pm


Musa Wada: PDP candidate for Kogi governorship election


The Kogi State Deputy gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in last year election Mr. Bamidele Aro has called on PDP supporters not to lose heart over Saturday’s judgement of the election tribunal, which confirmed the election of Governor Yahaya Bello. Aro made the call on Sunday in his Eid-el-ftr Goodwill message to Muslims.

“I felicitate with the Muslim faithfuls on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri. may it’s significance have a place in our lives.

“Let us all go about our day to day activities in peace and in the fear of almighty Allah (SAW) and also obey the principle of social distancing, hand washing, facemasking etc as we lock out the Covid 19 pandemic from our midst.

“Don’t let our spirit be dampened by yesterday’s judgment, we will definitely appeal the case as you can see the true reflection of our case in the minority judgment.

“We shall overcome, it shall be a victory for all at the end.
Happy Eid-el-fitri

