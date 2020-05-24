Photo: Mohammed Ali visited Nigeria exactly 56 years ago

Photo: Mohammed Ali visited Nigeria exactly 56 years ago

Sunday, May 24, 2020 9:18 pm


Mohammed Ali

On 24 May 1964, Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr (Mohammed Alli), the World Heavyweight Boxing Champion (WHBC) visited Nigeria on an eight -day tour. 

Credit: Raphael James in FB’s Our History (Nigeria)

 

