Police Inspector arrested over death of man in Rivers 

… Inspector engaged in a fight with the deceased

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port-Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command says it has arrested one of its officers, Inspector Christian Ike, over the death of one Mike Oforji Ejire at Aleto community in Eleme local Government area of Rivers State.

The Command Police Spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said the late Mike died while the Inspector was trying to help a Police Sergeant he sent to settle a fight between the deceased, and a woman selling in front of the deceased’s compound.

He explained that the deceased asked the woman to leave the front of the compound that it was late, considering the fact that there was a curfew.

In the process of packing her goods, some items fell on the ground, and the woman demanded that the late Mike must compensate her with N800 for the damaged goods, but the deceased agreed to pay N400, which escalated into a bigger argument.

He said ‘’the noise attracted the Police Officers, who were attached to a private premise near the compound of the deceased victim, where inspector Christian Ike, sent Sergeant Daniel Okachi working with him, to know why there was much noise in the deceased place. But that the Police Sergeant sent to resolve the issues could not which made the inspector to go to the scene himself, on getting there, he saw the deceased over powering the woman and the Police Sergeant he sent.

Omoni said ‘’it was in the cause of defending the Sergeant and the trader that Inspector Christian Ike hit the deceased in his stomach, which resulted to late Mike Ejire slumping while also vomiting blood. He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

He said the Command has arrested the Inspector and the trader.

The matter has been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigations, while the corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the mortuary.

But eyewitness on Tuesday had narrated that late Mike Ejire Oforji, from Aleto Eleme LGA of Rivers State was killed by a Police Officer in Aleto, Eleme, because of N4,000 allegedly owed the said woman involved in the case. On getting to the deceased’s house for arrest, the officer hit the young man’s chest repeatedly, with his riffle till he slumped and started vomiting blood until he died.

The PPRO, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, appealed to residents of the area to remain calm, that justice would be served in the death of late Mike Oforji, even though the case involving one of their own.

He maintained that the Inspector never went for an arrest, rather to settle the dispute.