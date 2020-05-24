Tinubu Eulogises Oba Akiolu on 17th Coronation Anniversary

Sunday, May 24, 2020 9:24 am


Oba Akiolu of Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC), National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Sunday eulogised the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Aremu Akiolu on his 17th coronation anniversary.

Tinubu praised the traditional ruler in a congratulatory message signed by his media adviser, Tunde Rahman on Sunday in Lagos.

Tinubu noted that his reign had not only helped to foster peace, stability and tremendous development in the state, but also brought unity and cohesion within the traditional institution in Lagos.

“I congratulate His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwanu Aremu Okikiola Akiolu ‘Olowo Eko,’ on his 17th coronation anniversary.

“Oba Akiolu has offered focused, committed, purposeful and dynamic leadership in Lagos.

“His reign this past 17 years has helped in engendering peace, stability and development in the state as it has also brought unity and cohesion within the traditional institution in Lagos and beyond.

“A foremost traditional ruler fondly called ‘Olowo Eko,’ Oba Akiolu has led the way for other royal fathers in Lagos to follow and has given unwavering support to government’s policies and activities in Lagos, “Tinubu said.

He noted that his wise counsel was invaluable and had helped in navigating difficult junctures during his time as governor.

Tinubu said that in the same fashion, the Oba Akiolu had also made his tremendous experience and wisdom available for successive governors after him including the present governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“I pray that his reign continues to bring forth peace, stability and prosperity to Lagos State.

“May God grant Oba Akiolu the grace of long life, good health and increased wisdom. Kabiyesi, ki ade o pe lori, ki bata o pe lese, ki esin oba o jeko pe ooo, ” Tinubu said

