Troops arrest ‘coordinator’ of Boko Haram suicide bombings – DHQ

The Defence headquarters says troops of 251 Task Force Battalion in Dolari, in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force, arrested one Bakura Rawa Modu who was detected loitering within Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp on May 20 in the course of the ongoing sustained its onslaught against insurgents and other criminal across the country.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said the suspect claimed to be a “motor boy”, and also confessed to be a Boko Haram member for the past five years, during preliminary interrogation,.

He said the suspect further disclosed that he coordinated several suicide bombings within Konduga general area in addition to his participation in series of Boko Haram attacks on the military and civilian targets.

“He confessed to be a spy sent to monitor activities of the troops within the IDPs camp,” the coordinator said.

The coordinator also said that the troops of Army Super Camp 11, Gamboru, in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno, on May 21, rescued a local, who was abducted around Wulgo general area by some Boko Haram insurgents.

He said that a hot pursuit by the troops forced the abductors to abandon their victim and flee, adding that they also recovered five bicycles belonging to the abductors.

Enenche further said that on May 18, troops of Strong Response Area, Ngoshe while on patrol, intercepted a woman named Maryam Ali, who was abducted by Boko Haram criminals five years ago, after they killed her husband.

“She revealed that her escape from Boko Haram was made possible by the devastating artillery and mortar bombardments on the Boko Haram enclave in Gava, Gwoza Local Government Area by Nigerian Army troops.

”She disclosed that the troops killed 15 of the insurgents while many others, including herself, suffered various degrees of wounds.

“She was, however, given first aid by the troops and later moved to a medical facility for better management,” he said.

Enenche also said that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had, on May 22, discovered a kidnappers’ hideout at Tungar Duna deployed at Doka and Tungar Duna Villages in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara.

He said that the kidnapped victims were rescued from their den as the criminals fled on sighting the advancing troops.

He revealed that the rescued victims had been debriefed and reunited with their families.