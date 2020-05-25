3-storey building collapses in Lagos, says LASEMA

3-storey building collapses in Lagos, says LASEMA

Monday, May 25, 2020 3:57 pm


Picture of the side view of the old, ill maintained, distressed and partially collapsed storey building at 6, Olonode Street, Ebute Meta, Lagos.
(May 25, 2020),

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), on Monday confirmed the partial collapse of a three-storey building situated at No.6 Olonode Str., Ebute Metta in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that after evacuating all the residents, preliminary report on the collapsed building showed that it had been “severely distressed with the reinforcement’’.

He said that the building having corroded had visible cracks on the walls and pillars due to lack of maintenance.

Oke-Osanyintolu further revealed that all the slabs of the building were weak, making part of it to collapse at about 9 a.m. on Monday.

He said that there was neither loss of life nor injury.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that LASEMA experts and LAGOS State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), officials were at the scene of the incident.

According to him, all the occupants have been evacuated from the premises, while the entire building has been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    46 die, 387 injured in Abeokuta-Lagos road crashes in 6 years – FRSC
    2 hours ago

    FG evacuates 69 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon – Onyeama
    2 hours ago

    APC guber primaries: Buhari cannot be silent, says Chief Iman
    6 hours ago

    Diezani: Magu urged Nigerians in UK to assist EFCC
    7 hours ago

    Wike’s Govt plotting to kill my manager, owner of demolished hotel cries out
    7 hours ago

    Kogi begins revalidation of land documents
    7 hours ago

    N118bn corruption allegation: Rivers Govt dares EFCC
    9 hours ago

    How I have sustained my brand for 25 years – Omotola