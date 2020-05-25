APC guber primaries: Buhari cannot be silent, says Chief Iman

The Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdufatah Enabulele, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has big role to play in ensuring that the coming gubernatorial primaries and elections in Ondo and Edo States are peaceful.

According to Enabulele, President Buhari cannot afford to stand aloof as he is the most senior politician in the All Progressives Congress, APC, the party ruling both states.

“He is the commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and he is the most senior leader of the APC,” the News Agency of Nigeria quoted the Chief Imam as saying.

“The president must not be silent, he should use his power and authority to ensure that there is equity and fair play during the primaries of these two states.

“Buhari should be able to call all the parties involved to order so that there will be peace and tranquility in Edo and Ondo states.

He added that the people of Edo do not want bloodshed during the political parties primary elections in Edo.

The Edo APC governorship primaries would hold on June 22, while that of Ondo state is to hold on July 20.

According to him, “The Edo and Ondo elections are almost coming up at the same time, hence there is political tension in both states now due to their political differences.

“We are appealing that they should understand it is God that gives power, which as Muslims, we put them in prayers during the Ramadan.

”For us in Edo, we have been enjoying peace and we want to continue in this regard,” Enebulele said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had fixed the governorship election in Edo for Sept. 19, while that of Ondo state was fixed for Oct. 10.