COVID-19: United State’s Plandemic? A Media Man’s Strange Findings

By Jethro Ibileke

Covid-19 has been busy making a hideous tour of the globe, reaping corpses increasingly the way a combine harvester would harvest wheat all the way. None is immune from its devastating approach as it bulldozes its way, clearing even health workers like doctors, nurses, laboratory technologists and others!

As at the time of preparing this report, over 1.68 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus disease, from which about 345,000 people recovered, but, sadly, over 98,000 lost the battle with the unseen enemy.

Also, close to 8,000 persons have been infected in Nigeria, from which over 2,263 have been treated and discharged, while about 230 have lost their lives.

Worldwide, 5.4million have been infected and 344,347 people have died.

The question that has continued to elicit diverse response is; What is the real cause of Coronavirus?

Many have fingered China for the advent of Covid-19, demanding that it pays reparations for damages caused by the disease. Some said that the disease originated in the laboratory of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in China, a theory outrightly rejected by China.

Others even blame it erroneously on the 5G Network.

On 27 April, at a press briefing, President Donald Trump, said the U.S. will be seeking “very substantial damages” from China for the financial fallout of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Although not specifying it, Trump said he had seen evidence that gives him a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of Coronavirus.

He told reporters: “Whether they [China] made a mistake, or whether it started off as a mistake and then they made another one, or did somebody do something on purpose?

“I don’t understand how traffic, how people weren’t allowed into the rest of China, but they were allowed into the rest of the world. That’s a bad, that’s a hard question for them to answer.”

However, the US intelligence agencies rubbished Trump’s claim when they said they had determined that Covid-19 “was not man-made or genetically modified.”

Recently, Nigeria’s Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili insisted that China has questions to answer for its part in the COVID-19 pandemic and must pay Africa a yet-to-be-estimated compensation for coronavirus damages.

In an opinion piece, Ezekwesili maintains that China has to write Africa a cheque for the damage the novel coronavirus has caused the continent.

She said: “I must repeat that Africa deserves to be paid a compensation for the damages Covid-19 pandemic is inflicting on lives and livelihoods. Unfortunately and unfairly, my country, Nigeria, is one of 54 countries in Africa that are struggling to respond to the disruptive effects of China’s failure to take responsibility for a pandemic that could have been easily contained and localized to avoid the ruin it has caused our continent and the world at large.

“Since Beijing failed to adhere to basic scientific and research transparency in the critical early days of the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan, it must accept responsibility with humility.

“Therefore, a legitimate demand for accountability and payment of penalties by rich and powerful countries for damages their behaviours do to vulnerable people ought not to attract the kind of sour response China released.”

Ezekwesili listed six points why she demanded that China should pay compensation to African countries.

“First, it is now clear to the world that China’s opaque handling of the pandemic is costing my country, our continent and people too much in lost lives and livelihoods. The unjustified suffering of the poor and vulnerable brought on by the actions of a comparatively rich and powerful country demands a new system for addressing global inequities.

“I maintain that information in the public domain points to the fact that China suppressed vital information from the rest of the world on Covid-19. The burden to present convincing counter-factual information lies with China, and, so far, it has failed to do so.

“Second, I assert again that China owes Africa yet-to-be-estimated compensation. Its acts of negligence in December and early January resulted in a fast-spreading global pandemic that collapsed the continent’s economic growth from 2.9 percent in 2019 to negative 5.1 percent in 2020.

“Most importantly, China should, in the interim, take responsibility and ease the severe fiscal pressure on our countries, by announcing a cancellation of over $140 Billion in loans its government, contractors and banks have advanced to Africa over the last two decades,” Ezekwesili said.

On the other hand, others are asking the American government to explain to the whole world what it knows about the origin of Covid-19.

In a recently released video, Dick Allgire, an investigative journalist with over 30 years in practice, queried why the American Congress introduced a bill called the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) 11 months before the official discovery of the disease.

The bill which was introduced to the House on January 24, 2019, finally became law on 27 March, 2020, when it was signed by President Donald Trump on 27 March, 2020. President Trump is seen signing the CARES Act in the White House in Allgire’s video.

It made provision for the payment of $6.2 trillion to Americans, to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic, even before it was discovered.

Allgire said: “This is the most important report I’ve ever done in 34 years of being a journalist? I’ll prove to you that the good guys are winning. They are wining because they really planned ahead.

“Let’s go to the official US government website (congress.gov), where all the action of the Congress, to see the documentation for that. Let’s look at that document the President signed.

“Why did the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) get introduced? It was because of the effect of the pandemic. So nice for congress to allocate about $6.2 trillion to pay American workers.

“Coronavirus is the name of a common cold. That name has been around for a long time. But, the Coronavirus COVID-19 was first identified in December, 2019. They were working on this bill May and July, 2019. It was called the Coronavirus aid bill.

“Why did the Congress introduce a bill to provide relief for this pandemic nearly a year before it was officially discovered? Could this be a Plandemic? Is the President working with the good guys to provide a relief?

“Here is Connecticut representative Joe Courtney, one of the most pressing human being, not only in Congress but in history. He named his bill the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in January 2019, 11 months before it emerged.

“One of the good guys working for health financial security and freedom, he and Trump and the others planning ahead to secure our well-being.

“Other good guys and bad guys, why did they start this legislation with the name of the pandemic a year before the pandemic was named and started? I don’t understand, if you understand, maybe you can explain it to me,” Allgire said.

Perhaps President Donald Trump, Joe Courtney and the other “bad guys” know. If so, then they certainly have some explanation to make to the entire world on what they know about the invention on Covid-19.

Editor’s note:

We have since found that Allgire got his facts muddled up.

There was no ‘plandemic’ ahead of the pandemic.

The original bill was:

H R 748 2/3 YEA-AND-NAY 17-Jul-2019 6:56 PM

QUESTION: On Motion to Suspend the Rules and Pass, as Amended

BILL TITLE: Middle Class Health Benefits Tax Repeal Act

It was introduced and initially passed the House in 2019 with a different name and content, and for a different purpose.

When COVID-19 hit the USA and the world, it was repurposed and renamed to CARES Act: Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

Thanks to Matthew Obinna Nwaneri, MD, MBA

Associate Professor – Internal Medicine, University of Iowa – Carver College of Medicine (UI-CCOM) for quickly drawing attention to the false thesis in the story.