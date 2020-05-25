Edo guber: Why APC NWC chose direct primary – Wambai

Suleiman Wambai, North-Central National Vice-President (VP) of All Progressives Congress (APC), says direct primary election in Edo is the only way to go to avoid a repeat of the Zamfara experience.

The APC chieftain stated this while briefing newsmen on Monday in Lafia.

According the him, there are three ways candidates of the party can emerge in any state.

“A candidate can emerge either through consensus, direct or indirect primaries, depending on what the party decides in any given state.

“The leadership of the party at the state level has been empowered by the APC constitution, to decide which mode of primaries to adopt in their state,” the vice-president said.

Wambai, however, stated that the national headquarters of the party decided a direct primaries for the upcoming election in Edo because there were factions in the state.

“If you allow any of the factions to select the governorship candidate for the party in the state, it can be quashed by the court, just like it happened in Zamfara during the 2019 elections.

“So, to avoid the Zamfara experience, the party at the national level decided that direct primaries is the only way out,” Wambai stated.

The APC chief said they were working assiduously to lobby for more Federal Government presence in the zone, in terms of projects and appointments.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s developmental strides and pledged the support of members of the party in the zone to enable him to succeed.

Wambai urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to sustain the peaceful atmosphere that existed during the Ramadan period.

He, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to pray for God’s intervention to heal the country of the coronavirus pandemic and other ills currently ravaging Nigeria.