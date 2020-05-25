Eid-el-ftr: Ganduje sets free 294 inmates in Kano

As part of efforts to stamp out the Coronavirus disease from the society and especially in the spirit of Eid-el-ftr celebrations, the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has granted pardon to some 294 inmates of Correctional homes in the State and set them free from captivity.

The Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Governor Mallam Abba Anwar made this known in a statement. He said the Governor supervised the release of the inmates at Goron Dutse Correctional Service on Sunday and also gave each of them N5,000 to defray their transport expenses and take them to their respective destinations.

“The governor also said that the gesture was to complement the Federal Government’s efforts to further reduce congestion in the nation’s correctional centres.

“Ganduje also recalled that President Muhammadu Buhar‎i had directed governors to decongest correctional centres to help observe COVID-19’s social distancing protocol.

“It is based on that directive that in the last two months the state has released 603 inmates. The goal is to decongest Correctional Centres. We hope that they will be of good character henceforth,” the statement said.

The Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Abdullahi Mogaji thanked the Governor for the gesture and advised the beneficiaries to be of good behaviours as they integrate back to society.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by the Deputy Governor Gawuna, and the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.