INEC to pilot use of electronic voting machines soon — Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to pilot the use of electronic voting machines at the earliest time possible towards full introduction of electronic voting in major elections in 2021.

The commission disclosed this in a policy document titled “Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of the COVID-19 Pandemic” signed by INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, officially released on Monday.

The commission, however, clarified that such pilot scheme would not be used for Edo and Ondo governorship elections scheduled for Sept. 19 and Oct. 10, respectively.

Yakubu also disclosed the decision to suspend the Continuous Registration of Voters (CVR) for the time being to prevent the health risks associated with it in the context of COVID-19. He stressed on the need to continue to make available INEC’s electronic channels for voters to check their registration status.

“The Commission recognizes the critical role that ICT will play in an electoral process that is being vastly reshaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the growing demands by Nigerians for the deepening of the use of technology in our elections.

“Consequently, the Commission shall continue to apply relevant, value-for-money technology in all aspects of the electoral process and election management,” he said.