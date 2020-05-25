Kogi begins revalidation of land documents

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Government is to begin the recertification of both Certificate of Occupancy (C of Os) and Statutory Rights of Occupancy (R of Os) of lands across the state.

A statement from the State Bureau of Lands and Urban Development, stated that the decision is to harmonize all (C of Os) and (R of Os) issued from Kwara and Benue States as well as those issued right from the creation of Kogi State.

According to the statement, the exercise becomes a matter of urgency due to high level of fraudulent land transactions, fake land documents and land ownership contention by different party.

It emphasized that the New Direction policy of Governor Yahaya Bello is targeted towards securing the future and property of citizens by eliminating duplications, land racketeering and issuance of fake (C of Os) and (R of Os) across the state.

The statement appealed to land and property owners to quickly take advantage of the opportunity to revalidate their land documents within the next three months effect from 10th of May 2020 – 10th of August 2020 at affordable rates.

It added that land owners without (C of Os) can also come for proper documentation of their land titles and obtain the (C of Os) within Sixty days.

The statement warned against non-compliance to the directive as it could invalidate such land documents and appealed to the people to approach the State Bureau of Lands and Urban Development opposite Old Stadium Lokoja, for further information or call telephone number 07005644447, email address; support@kogis.co.ng