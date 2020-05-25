Kogi Governor mourns passage of New Telegraph Editor

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has described the death of the Saturday Editor of the New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Waheed Bakare, as a painful loss.

Bello, who condoled with the family of the late journalist, the entire management and staff of the New Telegraph Newspaper over the sad loss, also commiserated with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Governor Yahaya Bello described the late journalist as a man of truth and fairness who always practiced journalism in accordance with professional basic ethics. The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Onogwu Mohammed.

He said Journalism has lost one of its dedicated and upright members, noting that Mr Bakare will be remembered for his objectivity, diligence and hardworking.

The Governor prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the soul of Waheed Bakare eternal rest.