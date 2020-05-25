Tragic: 85-year-old ex-IBC DG stabs wife to death in Imo

Tragic: 85-year-old ex-IBC DG stabs wife to death in Imo

Monday, May 25, 2020 9:28 pm


Police:

A former Director-General of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), Mr Theophilus Okere, allegedly stabbed his wife to death early on Monday at Imerinwe community in the Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of Imo.

Okere’s wife, whose name was not given, was described as a retiree of the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo. The couple had been married for 50 years.

A source in Imerienwe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the 85-year-old former IBC boss had been suffering from dementia.

According to the source, Okere most times is not aware of his actions.

The sources, who pleaded not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak on behalf of Okere’s family, disclosed that the family had been managing Okere’s dementia for some time.

”Okere has been down with dementia and the family has been managing the problem.

”Even today that he stabbed his wife to death, when he was asked why he did it, he responded that his wife was still sleeping.

”The other Sunday, Okere went to church and said that his car was missing when in fact the car was parked in his compound,” the source said.

The Spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Mr Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, said the police had commenced investigation into the matter.

“It is true that the former director-general of the state-owned broadcasting corporation, Mr T.C. Okere, about 85-years allegedly stabbed his wife to death this morning.

”The command has commenced investigation into the matter,” Ikeokwu said.

