Continue to work for cohesion of Nigeria, Buhari tasks Edwin Clark at 93

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 6:44 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari has urged elder statesman, Niger Delta Leader, and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark to continue to work for the cohesion and progress of the country to the best of his ability as he has done many decades.

The President said this in his 93rd birthday congratulatory message to the nonagenarian conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adesina quoted the President as giving glory to God for the gift of long life and sound mind bestowed on Chief Clark.

President Buhari noted that the elder statesman had continued to command the respect and admiration of Nigerians from different walks of life.

“The grand old man marches on, and we pray God to continue to strengthen him for the good of the country, and to serve as a beacon for all those who admire him,” he added.

