Coronavirus: 112 Church goers infected, more cases expected in Germany 

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 6:18 pm


File: A typical church interior

An outbreak linked to a church in Frankfurt has so far led to 112 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, as numerous other chains of infection are being investigated, a local official said on Tuesday.

According to Rene Gottschalk, head of the German city’s local health authority, another 150 people are being assessed after they had contact with those who have tested positive.

The service at the Evangelical Christian Baptist Church was attended by 180 people, Gottschalk said.

It took place two weeks ago.

Many of the infections occurred after worshipers left the service.

The Frankfurt church community initially insisted that all hygiene and distancing measures currently in place to curb the pandemic were adhered to, but a statement posted on its website on Monday admitted to shortcomings.

“In retrospect, it would be appropriate for us to wear protective mouth-and-nose covers during the service and to refrain from singing together,” it said.

Places of worship have gradually reopened in Germany over the past month, along with various other areas of public life, due to gains made in reducing the rate of infection. (dpa/NAN)

