Eid-el-ftr: Kogi Governor preaches love, sacrifice

theKogi State Governor Alh. Yahaya Adoza Bello through has called on people of the state especially the Muslim ummah and other Nigerians to put into practice lessons learnt during the Ramadan period and to love and share with the less privileged in society as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed (SWA). He made the call in a Sallah message issued by his Chief of Staff, CoS, Mohammed Jamiu.

He urged Muslims to promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another as Ramadan encapsulates Almighty Allah’s commandment on the faithful to get closer to him and to live totally in self-denial and moderation. He also charged Muslims to pray for the nation’s leaders to remain focused in the discharge of their duties for the overall interest of Nigerians. Most importantly, he emphasized the need for religious tolerance to engender peaceful co-existence, unity and a prosperous Kogi state and Nigeria

In a related development, shortly after observing his prayers Governor Bello called for the display of brotherly among Nigerians. ”The concept of being our brother’s keeper means that we make those around us happy and we should use this period of Eid-el-Fitr to reach out to the less privileged in the society and make them happy.”

He added, “Our government has assured all citizens of Kogi state of a change in their standard of living for good. Leadership is about compassion. It is about care and our administration’s roadmap focus primarily on that since the inception of this government in the areas of infrastructure, security, agricultural development, youth empowerment and the creation of employment opportunities.

The Governor highlighted his achievements in public service and asked for the support and prayers of the citizenry in his second tenure.