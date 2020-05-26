Gov. Okowa promises assistance to traders of burnt Asaba market

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 8:08 pm
The governor, who visited the market to inspect the extent of damage by the inferno, assured that the state government would assist the traders affected to get back to their businesses.
“We will also cross check with the documents of the local government council so that we know how to offer assistance in terms of palliative to enable them get back to business.
“That place is actually very congested and I am sure that if not for the intervention of the fire service, the fire would have done a lot of damage not only to the main market but to very many other private stores that are in existence in that place.”
“We will work with the local government council because markets are actually under the control of local government councils.
“The main market which was built by the state government was handed over to the local government council.
“Apparently, the oldest section of the market did not follow any real patterns or rules and so I will have to discuss with the local government council and thereafter give appropriate directives on what ought to be done,” he stated.
They disclosed that the state government was going to take a comprehensive assessment of the situation to enable it come up with measures to ameliorate the plight of those directly affected.
Sympathisers at the scene of the fire, urged the government to reconstruct the affected section of the market.
