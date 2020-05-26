Gov. Okowa promises assistance to traders of burnt Asaba market

“I cannot ascertain the number of stores now but there are quite a number and I have directed that the chairman of that section of the market should be able to get to us the documentation of those who own shops in that market.

“We will also cross check with the documents of the local government council so that we know how to offer assistance in terms of palliative to enable them get back to business.

“But apparently, they have been very badly affected ,but we thank God for the intervention of the state’s Fire Service; it could have been worse.”

“That place is actually very congested and I am sure that if not for the intervention of the fire service, the fire would have done a lot of damage not only to the main market but to very many other private stores that are in existence in that place.”