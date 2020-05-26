Just in: COVID-19 cases in Nigeria exceed 8000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased to 8068 on Monday, with the confirmation of 229 infections in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC which announced this on its website also reported that Nigeria has recorded seven new deaths to COVID-19 to bring the number of lives lost to the pandemic in Nigeria to 233.

According to NCDC, the new 299 cases are reported from 15 States with Lagos having 90 of the infections while Katsina has 27.

Other states and the number of infections are Imo(26), Kano(23), FCT(14), Plateau(12), Ogun(9), Delta(7), Borno(5), Rivers(5), Oyo(4), Gombe(3), Osun(2), Anambra(1), Bayelsa(1).

Out of the 8068 cases confirmed so far in the country, the NCDC said 2311 patients have been discharged across 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory where the presence of the virus have been confirmed.