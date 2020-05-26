Katsina Govt probes unusual rise in death rate

Katsina Govt probes unusual rise in death rate

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 10:26 pm


Governor Masari of Katsina State

The Katsina State Government says it is investigating the causes of the unusual rise in deaths being recorded daily across the state.

Gov. Aminu Masari stated this during a press briefing on Tuesday on the update on COVID-19 in the state.
He said that the government has trained pathologists who would do the investigation on the causes of the deaths in the state.
“The pathologists will investigate what is responsible for the massive deaths being recorded.
“Most of the people who died were elderly persons, without going to hospital.
“The pathologists will get samples of some of the dead persons to confirm whether it is as a result of COVID-19 or not,” he said.
On COVID-19, the governor said that the state government now has about 400 samples waiting for testing by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
He urged the security agents to continue to enforce measures taken to prevent the spread of the disease by enforcing restrictions on interstate movement and inter-local government movement.
The governor also urged residents to continue to be law-abiding as the measures being taken were in everyone’s best interests.
Masari revealed that the mobile courts would continue to enforce compliance on the restriction of movements of people from one local government area to another.
He added that interstate movement would continue to be prohibited for now, until the situation improved.
