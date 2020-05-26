Man United in talks with Ighalo’s club over Nigerian star’s future

Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the English Premiership team is in talks with Odion Ighalo’s Chinese League team, Shanghai Shenhua, over the future of the Nigerian international.

Solskjaer told United’s website on Tuesday that he hoped to keep hold of striker Odion Ighalo until the end of the English season.

Ighalo’s loan move from Shanghai Shenhua is set to end on May 31, and the Chinese Super League club are keen on bringing the striker back ahead of the resumption of their domestic season.

“We are in dialogue. They have been great toward us, his club, and allowed him to play for his dream club,” Solskjaer said.

“Hopefully, he can finish off what he started; hopefully, with a trophy for us.

“At the moment, nothing has been agreed. Their league is going to get started soon; so, we are just waiting to see,” the Norwegian-born coach said.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has revealed that Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have recovered from their injuries.

He said the duo would be available for the restart of the Premier League season suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pogba, who underwent foot surgery in January, and Rashford, who suffered a back injury during an FA Cup third-round clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, were both expected to miss the remainder of the campaign.

“They are looking good, they have joined training now and they have done everything the other boys have been doing.

“When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from,” he said.

Premier League players have returned to non-contact training in small groups with their clubs, and ‘Stage Two’ of government’s guidance will allow close quarters coaching and tackling in team sports.

The Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ envisages a return to play in June.

“Hopefully now we have proved we can do this safely and we can move to the next step. It’s been really enjoyable being on the training ground again.

“Everyone is looking sharp. We’ve been splitting up in groups of fours and fives together and they’ve really done well.”

Manchester United were fifth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, when the season was halted. (Reuters/NAN)