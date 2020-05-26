Of Pastors’s Perfection: Unneeded and Dangerous Narrative

By Ena Ofugara

Since the basis of people believing 5G and other wrong things said from the pulpit is based on the fact that their pastor is PERFECT and cannot make a mistake, let me point out one HUGE PROOF that no man, be he MAN OF GOD or MAN OF SATAN is perfect.

Note. God never asked for PERFECTION. He chose a stammerer, Moses, who also had a bad temper to do the greatest miracle of parting the Red Sea and liberating Israelites from Egypt. Romans 3:10. None is RIGHTEOUS. NO not ONE.

Yet, on my status, whenever I tell people their pastor is wrong, people hyperventilate and talk about how the Holy Spirit makes people PERFECT or how God’s call makes them PERFECT or how the fact that they have done so much for the ministry and for humanity and led many to Christ or that they are great teachers of the word, then they are PERFECT. Roman 3:23 For ALLLL have sinned and come short of the glory of the Lord.

So here is my take on a PERFECT MAN.. They were never created. We are made of DUST….You handsome pastor is perfect and is right always? Perfect people do not divorce. Yes I said it.

As someone who knows about divorce FIRST HAND, I can tell you that for there to be divorce, IMPERFECTION must meet UNFORGIVENESS, an IMPERFECTION ITSELF. No perfect people divorce. God’s PERFECT PLAN is for people to stay married forever. So if for ANY reason people divorce, then neither of them is PERFECT.

1. They did not choose the PERFECT PARTNER. Perfect people choose perfect partners.

2. They did not act Perfectly. PERFECT PEOPLE ACT PERFECTLY and so divorce is never in the horizon.

3. They would have corrected theirs or their partner’s mistakes. PERFECT PEOPLE correct their mistakes… Hey!!! Perfect people do not make mistakes.

4. Or just continued to forgive 70 times 7 and be long-suffering as stated in the Bible.

Again, God never told us he wanted PERFECT PEOPLE. We all, as Christians, are to strive for PERFECTION. But God does not expect that of us, nor of his ministers.

So when we say your pastor is wrong on so and so count, and offer up scientific and even Biblical proof, do not come fighting. Be circumspect and say “Did pastor listen to the wrong people or did he fail to do proper research on this topic.”

It is failure to accept that our Men Of God are but men and capable of being wrong. That makes educated people open Facebook and type that Pastor Chris IS CORRECT and or that he PROVED that 5G is what caused death in Wuhan or that if a virus can stay alive on a surface, then it is airborne (hepatitis stays on surfaces for hours and is still not airborne) and that Face Masks are an embarrassment to real science and that COVID-19 is about shutting the church down and that pastors who support the shutdown are about money to be given them and that they have never known Christ…. and that people with COVID19 must not be stopped from coming to church because the church is the place for healing”. Did Jesus take the lepers into the Church/Synagogue BEFORE HEALING THEM or only after their healing did he ask them to show themselves to the priests?

All this talk is HUMAN and WRONG. It is DANGEROUSLY WRONG.

Nothing in the teachings make Pastor Chris any less a Christian or man of God. It just makes him more HUMAN and capable of mistakes in his teaching as he MUST HAVE MADE IN HIS HOME that led to separation and DIVORCE.

I am saying all this so we can all be wise and do the needful by wearing masks in crowded spaces, washing hands and looking unto God and HE ALONE for our salvation.

He (God) can never share his GLORY with MORTAL MEN who will all fall sick one day and DIE whether NOW or 50 years time.