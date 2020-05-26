‘Presidential directive’ on 150 memos is fake news – Presidency

‘Presidential directive’ on 150 memos is fake news – Presidency

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 10:31 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

The Presidency has declared as untrue and fake news, a media report that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the cancellation of 150 memos and appointments signed by his former Chief of Staff, late Abba Kyari.

The declaration is contained in a statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity on Tuesday night in Abuja.

The presidential aide urged Nigerians to ignore the media report as those behind it did not wish the nation well.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to media reports alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled a number of memos and appointments signed off by his former Chief of Staff.

“Not surprisingly, these reports have quoted unnamed sources.

“There is not a grain of truth in these reports and Nigerians should please ignore the insinuations behind them.

“President Buhari was duly re-elected by Nigerians in February 2019.

“He has not and will never cede to anyone else, that power and trust given to him by the Nigerian people.’’

