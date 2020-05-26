Rep member asks Police to fish out killers of 2 persons in Benue community

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 8:56 pm


Francis Agbo

The Honourable Member representing Ado, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Dr. Francis Ottah Agbo has in strong words, condemned the killing of two young men of Ezza extraction in Odumoke Community in Ijigban Ward.

The young men identified as Monday and Francis were in the evening yesterday, killed by hit and run gun men at the Odumoke Market Square.

He called on the police to swiftly investigate the attack and bring the culprits to book!

The statement reads in parts: “I call on the Benue State Police Command to beef up security in Ado Local Government Area and ensure that there is motorised patrol around Ijigban axis!

“On behalf of my family and Ado, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, I comisserate with the Ezza Community in Ijigban District and Ado in general!

I also pray God to give the families of Francis and Monday the fortitude to bear the losses which are clearly irredeemable!”

