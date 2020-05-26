Residents jittery over spike in cases of COVID-19 in Oyo

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 11:48 am


Governor Seyi Makinde

Residents of Oyo state are becoming jittery over the daily increase in the number of people who test positive to COVID-19.

Latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) indicated that COVID-19 cases on Tuesday rose to 244 in Oyo State as four more persons tested positive for the disease.

According to the figures released on Monday night, the four cases in Oyo were among the new 229 recorded in 15 states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in spite of the steady spike in number of cases, many residents of the State are still refusing to use face mask and respect social/physical distancing in public places, especially in markets and parks.

Also,  fewer commercial drivers, tricycle and Okada operators obey the directive as regards number of passengers to carry.

Visits to some motor parks at Iwo road and new Ife road also showed that interstate movement is still ongoing in breach of the restriction order.

Security operatives appeared to be overwhelmed while enforcing the orders to make the erring drivers and commuters comply with the rules.

Some residents called on the state government to scale up public awareness on COVID-19 prevention protocol, while urging security agencies to ensure total compliance.

