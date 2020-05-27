Alleged blasphemy: Okehi CAN Chairman forgives Asuku

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State, Pastor Job Sanni-Apena has aknowledged an apology tendered by Jamiu Asuku, Chief of Staff, CoS, to Governor Yahaya Bello over his alleged blasphemous remarks against Christianity and declared that he is forgiven.

Sanni-Apena made this known in a statement urging his fellow Christians to let go of the matter. He commended Asuku’s humility in promptly tendering the apology. He however warned against victimising anyone because of their stand on the issue.

His statement reads in part:

“When I had the opportunity to listen to the recorded speech of the CoS on Monday, as a custodian of the Christian beliefs and rites in Okehi LG, I couldn’t hold it but to make our views known through the medium I could lay my hands on at the time. I concluded by asking for his public apology.

“I wish to through the same medium hail his humility and level-headedness with which he tendered apology through the same radio he earlier used. As Christians told to follow peace with all men, I wish to appeal to the Christian community of Okehi LG, to accept his apology, forgive and forget.

“I declare the situation as ‘no winner, no vanquished‘ affair. All write-ups on this issue should also be stopped forthwith.

“I must however appeal that there should be no threat or/and arrest of any Christian as a result of the squabbles just like it was earlier rumored.

Asuku had on Monday during a radio programme described Jesus Christ as a Muslim and made other remarks Christians considered as distasteful to their faith.